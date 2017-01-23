It's early in the year, but Colin Kelly's rebuilding job in Louth is shaping up well as the county prepares for an O'Byrbe Cup final date with Dublin on Sunday next.

The Wee County booked their place in the Drogheda decider with an impressive 1-14 to 0-10 win over Meath in Navan. Kelly's men hit eight unanswered points in the second half before Jim McEneaney converted a penalty late on to put a gloss on things.

After gaining promotion to Division 3 last year and then performing admirably in the summer campaign, Kelly will look to keep the graph on the upward trajectory.

"They are doing what we are asking them and are trying to do it in the proper fashion"

"We have played four games in 2017, won four of them, and we all know that winning is a good habit," was Kelly's assessment of a productive January so far when he spoke to RTÉ Sport.

Drilling down a bit further, the Newtown Blues clubman native added: "We keep asking the question: Where are we at?

"The lads have been very competitive, they are doing what we are asking them and are trying to do it in the proper fashion.

"Some of the football we played today was excellent - okay we mixed the good with the bad - but ultimately they are resilient and driven and are trying to be come as good as they can be. It's a pleasure working with them."

Not surprisingly is now looking forward to having a crack off the Dubs on home soil.

"It's great to be in the final and it's a good lift for the players to be facing Dublin. It's also another competitive game before the start of the league."