Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has declared himself happy with his side’s pre-season despite the fact that they miss out on the final of FBD League.

Rochford’s team rallied late on to edge out Roscommon 4-11 to 2-16 on Sunday but that wasn’t enough for them to extend their involvement in the competition.

Instead Roscommon will take on Galway in next week’s final and Mayo will now look towards their league opener against Monaghan in two weeks time.

When asked if he’s satisfied with his side’s preparations for the league campaign, Rochford told RTÉ Sport: "I think so. We worked quiet well over the last number of weeks.

"We had the situation as new management last year where we were a little bit cold coming in.

"We know a lot more about and a whole lot more about where we want to be in a couple of weeks.

The Mayo boss is not expecting an easy start to the league and knows that they’ll have to hit the ground running against Mayo.

"At the same time we have a really big game ahead of us in Monaghan," he said. "They’re back training I know since late last year and there’s going to be a big, big challenge ahead of us but we look forward to it."