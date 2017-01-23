With approximately half their panel in Fitzgibbon Cup action on Tuesday, Clare are threatening not to fulfill Wednesday's Munster SHL fixture against Cork.

The Irish Sun a reporting that that Banner County will seek a postponement of their clash with the Rebels until Friday. However, with the SHL final fixed for Sunday next, it's doubtful whether the Munster Council will grant Clare's request.

Clare accounted for Waterford by three points on Sunday and know that another victory could see them through to the decider.

Limerick are also in the mix to advance - depending on how events events go in Sixmilebridge on Wednesday - assuming the game does go ahead.

The Shannonsiders had a comfortable win over Kerry in their final group game.