Louth manager Colin Kelly heaped praise on his “resilient and driven” squad as he watched his side qualify for this year’s O’Byrne Cup final, beating Meath 1-14 to 0-10 at Páirc Tailteann.

And Kelly believes that his side are building a winning mentality ahead of this year’s Allianz National League, where Louth will compete in Division Three in this year’s campaign.

Louth enjoyed a comprehensive 1-14 to 0-10 victory over the Royal County in Navan to book their place in this year’s O’Byrne decider against the All-Ireland champions.

“We have played four games in 2017 and we have won all four of them, so winning is becoming a habit with the group,” Kelly told RTÉ Sport after the victory over Meath.

“We keep asking the question, where are we at? The answer keeps coming back the same way.

“The lads are very competitive; they’re doing what we are asking them to do. And they’re trying to do it in the proper fashion. Some of the football we played today was excellent.

Ultimately, they’re resilient, they’re driven, they’re trying to become as good as they can be. It’s a pleasure working with them. Every fellow we have in the panel is striving [to get better] and it is just a great group to work with.”

And while Kelly described the the final as just another competitive game ahead of the league start, he admitted that it is a big boost for his squad and the county to make it to this year’s final against the Dubs.

“It’s great to be in the final and it’s a good lift for the players and supporters.

“It’s a great boost for everyone in the county, great boost for our squad and it’s another competitive match before the National League starts.”