Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice hailed a “hugely positive” win for Kerry as they captured the McGrath Cup against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Kingdom were given a stern test by the home side as they eventually emerged winners by four points after extra-time.

Fitzmaurice told RTÉ Sport: “A lot of the lads had to stand up and during extra-time in particular some of the senior players, the likes of David Moran and Killian Young, that when the chips were really down we needed just to steady the ship and in fairness to those fellas they showed their experience.

“They kept us going in the right direction. You can see the players were rusty and we have plenty to work on but it’s definitely a positive to come with the right result in the end.

“I’m happy to have won the game. We’re looking forward to the National League. We have had a couple of good games. We’re still far from the finished article. We still have plenty of work to be doing but we’ll get there alright.”

Fitzmaurice paid tribute a Limerick side that will take a lot of heart from their display as they came so close to an upset under new manager Billy Lee.

He stated: “In fairness you can see they have a lot of work done. They were very fit, well-coached, had a good game plan and they asked us a lot of questions and made it very busy for us.

“We were happy to come out in the end with the right result.

“It was great to get 90 plus minutes into the squad because we need it and everyone except our sub goalkeeper Brian Kelly got action which is good as well.”

Fitzmaurice, as usual, oversaw some of his fringe players gain action in this January competition and was pleased to give them the experience of playing against a hungry inter-county side today with silverware at stake.

The Kerry boss concluded: “There is lots of talent there. Making the step up from Under-21 or the club scene to senior county football, particular Division 1 and Championship football, it’s a big step up.

“A lot of the lads got a good education today and what it’s like at this level. It’s hugely positive and we’re looking forward to the National League. We’re starting with a tough trip to Donegal so we’ll have to improve big time for that.”