Limerick put Kerry to the sword at the Gaelic Grounds as they strolled to a convincing 4-28 to 0-16 victory in the Munster SHL Round 4.

The result never really looked to be in question and by half-time Kerry were already out of sight, leading 3-17 to 0-07 with Peter Casey, Tom Morrissey and Barry Nash netting the goals.

Limerick took the foot off the pedal slightly in the second half and Shane Nolan kept plugging away for Kerry and eventually finished with a haul of 12 points.

However that was just window-dressing for the Kingdom and a further goal from Nash along with a red card James O’Connor completed a miserable afternoon for them.

Clare faced a much sterner task at Fraher Field where that had to work hard to overcome Waterford 2-19 to 3-13.

Waterford got off the a fine start and two goals from Peter Horgan in quick succession saw the hosts lead 2-05 to 0-07 midway through the first half.

However Clare struck back and goals from Cathal Moran and Ben O’Gorman turned things around and helped the visitors take a 2-11 to 2-07 lead into the break.

The Banner started the second half in much the same way as they ended with the first, with two unanswered points, although Clare did hit back with a quartet of unanswered points themselves to reduce the deficit.

Waterford were handed a boost in the closer stages when Brendan Bugler was sent off after picking up his second yellow card but Clare kept the scoreboard ticking over and not even a late goal from Billy O'Keeffe could draw the Deise back into contention.