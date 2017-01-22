Mayo 2-13 Roscommon 0-16

Andy Moran’s two goals in the added-time saw Mayo recover from a shocking second-half to beat Roscommon, but it is Kevin McStay’s side that will meet Galway in next Sunday’s FBD League final.

Two goals from Enda Smith looked to have given Roscommon victory, but a penalty from Cillian O’Connor four minutes from time and Moran’s brace gave Mayo the win after a spirited clash.

Mayo led 1-09 to 1-08 at half-time after Liam Irwin goaled following Smith’s first goal, but Roscommon were unable to hold on for a third victory.

Mayo also saw Conor O’Shea sent off when he collected a second yellow card midway though the opening half, while Paddy Durcan was black carded late on, but instead of faltering Mayo managed to comeback with style.

The indications of a Roscommon win were there in the early stages as they ran out to a 1-2 to 0-1 lead by the fifth minute with Cian Connolly pointing twice, while Enda Smith also struck his first goal.

But once Cillian O’Connor found his range with three frees before the break and Irwin finished well to the net after 14 minutes Mayo were good value for their interval lead.

O’Connor kicked his fourth free soon after the resumption, but once Smith goaled for a second time in the 41stminute and the home side then kicked seven points in a row the win looked a certainty.

But O’Connor’s penalty and Moran’s brilliant double, haled the Roscommon celebrations and boosted Rochford’s side ahead of their league opener with Monaghan in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, in the only other game in Connacht today, Sligo accounted for Leitrim to claim their second win from three, on a 2-13 to 0-16 scoreline.

Sligo led heavily at the interval as goals from Niall Murphy and Mark Breheny gave them a 2-012 to 0-06 lead, but points from Keith Beirne and Emlyn Mulligan saw Benny Guckian’s side close to within three at the end.

Mayo: R Hennelly; D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan 0-01; M Plunkett, S Coen, D Drake; J Gibbons, D Kirby 0-01; F Boland 0-02, K McLoughlin, J Doherty; L Irwin 1-01, 1f, C O’Connor (c) 1-05, 1-00pen, 5f, C O’Shea 0-01.

Subs: E Regan for Irwin 48 mins, K Higgins for O’Malley 50, T Parsons for Kirby 57, S Nally for Durcan 58 BC, A Moran 2-00 for Boland 67, C Carolan for Gibbons 67,

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, U Harney, C McManus; T O’Rourke 0-01, K Higgins 0-02; F Cregg, C Murtagh 0-02, 2f, E Smith 2-03, 2f; C Connolly 0-03, T Corcoran, D Smith 0-04, 2f.

Subs: N Kilroy 0-01 for C Murtagh 45 mins, G Paterson for Harney 45, S Killoran for Cregg 50, H Walsh for Connolly 56, B Murtagh for Stack 60, C Shine for D Smith 67.

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).