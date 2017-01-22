Tyrone will meet Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final at Pairc Esler next Saturday, after both came through closely fought semi-finals.

Holders Tyrone overcame a stubborn Fermanagh side by 0-14 to 0-11 at Clones, while Derry got the better of Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds on a 2-12 to 1-13 scoreline.

Fermanagh’s energy and hunger saw them make all the running in the opening stages, and they went ahead through Eddie Courtney and Tomas Corrigan.

The Tyrone defence was under sustained pressure, and but for a superb Peter Harte block on Eoin Donnelly, they would have fallen further behind.

Darren McCurry and Niall McKenna brought the holders level by the 11th minute, and Harte’s accuracy from frees helped them ease ahead.

The Tyrone defence developed a greater understanding as the game wore on, and restricted the Erne men to just one point in the second quarter, a third free for Corrigan.

An injury to Colm Cavanagh saw older brother Sean enter the action on the half-hour for his first appearance of 2017 and the beginning of a 16th season in the county colours.

Harte’s fourth free sent Tyrone in with a 0-7 to 0-4 interval lead, and they started moving more freely in the second period, with Darren McCurry taking over the free-takingduties, as well as adding a magnificent effort from play.

They went ahead by 0-10 to 0-5, and after Paul McCusker had pulled back an Erne point, the Red Hands went 0-13 to 0-6 ahead, with McCurry, Cathal McShane and Lee Brennan hitting the target.

Fermanagh introduced Sean Quigley, who landed a couple of long range frees, with Aidan Breen and Corrigan also on target, but the holders held out for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Derry struck late to deny Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds, winning by 2-12 to 1-13.

James Kielt and Niall Loughlin were on target in the first half as they built up a 0-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

Conor McManus led the Monaghan charge after the break, and a Drew Wylie point eased the Farney men into a 0-11 to 0-10 lead.

But James Kielt’s 69th minute goal was the crucial score, and while Monaghan had scores from Fintan Kelly and Barry McGinn, the Oak Leafers held on.