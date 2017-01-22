Dublin will meet Louth in the final of the O'Byrne Cup after the reigning All-Ireland champions had to come from behind to see off a stubborn Kildare side at Newbridge.

The Dublin second-string trailed for much of the game but rallied late on to secure a narrow 0-16 to 2-08 victory.

Cian O’Neill’s side started brightly and traded points with the visitors before a quick-fire brace of goals from John Byrne put the Lilywhites in control with a two-point lead at half-time, 2-04 to 0-08

Dublin started the second half brightly and went about eating into that Kildare lead, courtesy of points from Ben McCormack and Niall Scully.

The Dublin pressure continued to grow and they stifled Kildare at the back, so much so that when Conor McHugh levelled from a free-kick on 66 minutes, there looked like being only one winner.

So it proved to be as Scully and McHugh tagged on further points and Dublin ran out two point winners.

The Dubs meet Louth in the final after the Wee County claimed a convincing 1-14 to 0-10 win over Meath in a fiery encounter.

Meath’s Alan Forde was sent off in the early stages and Louth took full advantage of their numerical superiority, taking a 0-06 to 0-04 lead into the break.

Louth never relinquished that lead, starting the second half with four unanswered points before a Jim McEneaney goal from the penalty sport made sure of the result.