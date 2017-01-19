Wexford 1-17 Dublin 0-17

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford continued on their winning ways with a three-point win over Dublin in the Walsh Cup at Hollymount - a result that sees them qualify for the semi-final.

A Podge Doran goal had the victors 1-11 to 0-09 ahead at the break but Dublin responded well on the resumption, with Niall McMorrow, Chris Crummey Ryan O'Dwyer and sub Dónal Burke firing over some delightful points.

With five minutes left, the sides were level. However a brace of points from Lee Chin and and another white flag from Richie Kehoe saw the Slaneysiders advance to the last four against either Kilkenny or Westmeath on Sunday week.

Chin and Conor McDonald contributed 0-05 each of Wexford's tally, while Niall McMorrow top scored for Ger Cunningham's side with 0-06.

In tonight's other GAA action, Trinity College defeated St Pat's 1-17 to 1-12.

NUIG had two points to spare over IT Sligo in the FBD Connacht League, prevailing on a 2-14 to 2-12 scoreline.