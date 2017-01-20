FRIDAY 20 JANUARY

Connacht FBD League

1830 Galway v GMIT, Loughgeorge

SUNDAY 22 JANUARY

Connacht FBD League

1400 Roscommon v Mayo, Kiltoom

1400 Sligo v Leitrim, Tourlestrane

The reigning champions Galway are through to Sunday week's final after wins over Sligo and Leitrim. Manager Kevin Walsh will be pleased with his side's January form and the demolition of Leitrim last weekend saw Cillian McDaid score two goals on his debut and Barry McHugh fire over ten points.

The Tribesemen will await the winner of the Roscommon v Mayo clash in Kiltoom. Kevin McStay's side have two wins from two far, while their neighbours had their first victory of 2017 when overcoming a battling IT Sligo outfit last Sunday.

Mayo's task is the harder after NUIG's win over IT Sligo on Thursday. Stephen Rochford's side will have to defeat the Rossies by 13 points or more if they are to reach the decider for the first time since 2012.

Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

1400 Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds

1400 Tyrone v Fermanagh, Clones

Reigning champions Tyrone's emphatic win over Donegal, coupled with Cavan's loss to Ulster University, saw Mickey Harte's men top their section and so make the last four.

Fermanagh's preparation for Sunday's game was a facile win over Antrim - a game where the Saffrons fail to score in the opening half.

Monaghan remain the only unbeaten team in the competition. Their latest against St Mary's marked the return of Conor McManus after a hip injury and the two-time All-Star showed no ill effects by kicking six points.

A power failure in Owenbeg could not stop Derry's surge in their 20-point win over Queens - an outcome that saw them top their section after Down lost out to Armagh.

McGrath Cup final

1500 Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds

Jack Savage

New Limerick boss Billy Lee sends his troops into action against their illustrious neighbours - another competitive game the Shannonsiders before they begin their quest to escape from Division 4.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice believes the current panel is the strongest he's had since he took over. The Kingdom fielded an U-21 side against Tipperary, while a more experienced side took to the field in last week's win over Cork - in a game where James O'Donoghue finished with 1-03.

Fitzmaurice will also have taken note of Jack Savage's performance, with the Kerins O'Rahilly player scoring 0-06 against the Rebels.

As regard McGrath Cup titles, Limerick on five wins are one ahead of Kerry in the roll of honour.

O'Byrne Cup semi-finals

1400 Kildare v Dublin, Newbridge

1400 Meath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann

In their three wins to date, Cian O'Neill's Kildare have amassed 8-50 as they continue to prepare for life back in Allianz League Division 2. Dublin's developmental side gets another outing - another chance for some players to enter the mind of Jim Gavin before the serious business begins.

Even before that controversial 2010 Leinster final, the pairing of Meath and Louth had a certain edge to it. You can expect another full-blooded affair in Navan.

Munster SHL Round 4

1300 Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds

1400 Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field

After, their win over Waterford, Cork have three wins from three in this competition. Limerick will be fancied to to equal that feat when they host Kerry on home soil.

Walsh Cup Round 3

1400 Antrim v DCU, Jordanstown

1400 Kildare v Offaly, Newbridge/Hawkfield

1400 Laois v Galway, Rathowney

1400 Westmeath v Kilkenny, Cusack Park

Wexford's win over Dublin sees them through to the semi-final and a date with either Kilkenny or Westmeath.

The Cats only need a draw from their visit to Mullingar to advance

It's a shootout in Rathdowney, with the winner between Laois and Galway making the semis, although due to their superior scoring difference, a draw will do the Tribesmen.

DJ Carey's IT Carlow will be focused on what's going on between Kildare and Offaly. The latter will have to win by six points to deny's Carey troops a last-four berth.

Kehoe Cup Round 2

1400 Longford v NUI Maynooth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

1400 Wicklow v IT Tallaght

