Bord Gáis Energy has signed a three-year deal with the GAA to become a sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The company has also sponsored the U-21 hurling championship since 2009.

The deal was announced at Croke Park, where GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaill said the organisation "hope to further build on what is already an excellent partnership.

"We’ve seen the transformative effect Bord Gáis Energy has had as sponsor of the U-21 Championship.

"From attendances at games to live television coverage, from all they do on match-day to add to the supporters’ experience to the introduction of the Team of the Year, we have seen fresh ideas, innovation and dedication and we’re excited about now seeing how that will transfer to the senior grade."

As part of the deal, Bord Gáis will also become the official energy partner of the GAA.