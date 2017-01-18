Cork made it three wins from three in the Munster SHL as they accounted for Waterford in Mallow - an outcome that almost assures a place in the final for the Rebels.

In a contest that was nip and tuck throughout, late points from Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan saw Kieran Kingston's side prevail on 0-25 to 1-19 scoreline.

Eamonn Murphy goaled for the Déise early on as they built up a seven-point lead by the quarter hour, but Patrick Horgan's marksmanship inspired a Cork fightback and the hosts trailed by a point at the break 1-10 to 0-12.

Horgan would finish the game with 0-09, while Daniel Kearney was also to the fore, contributing 0-05 as Cork outscored Waterford 0-5 to 0-01 in the final five minutes.

Limerick got their second win in the competition after a 2-15 to 0-19 win over Clare in Sixmilebridge.

After a mauling by Cork on Sunday last, the Shannonsiders responded well and, despite trailing for most of the game, a Barry Nash goal seven minutes from time set them on their way to victory. Cian Lynch, Paul Browne and Diarmuid Byrne scored the the vital points with the game in the melting pot.

Garaeme Mulcahy got the other Limerick goal as they trailed 0-12 to 1-08 at the break. Clare had goal chances through John Conlon and Aaron Cunningham in the second period, but Treaty custodian Nicky Quaid stood firm.

Meanwhile in the Walsh Cup tonight, DJ Carey’s Carlow IT defeated Meath 4-19 to 4-18 at Dunganny.

Carlow IT led 2-11 to 0-9 at half-time, but an own goal and one from Neil Heffernan brought the Royals back into it.

The sides swapped two further goals apiece and the sides were level going into injury time but the students grabbed a late winner.

Elsewhere, UCD proved too strong for Carlow at Dr Cullen Park, building on a 3-08 to 0-04 half-time lead to run out 3-15 to 0-18 winners.

In the night’s other match, NUIG defeated DIT 1-24 to 0-18 at Abbottstown.