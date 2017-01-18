By Conor McMorrow

Speaking before an Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, GAA Director General Páraic Duffy highlighted the "decline of rural Ireland" and the impact that that is having on the association.

He said: "In particular the GAA is striving to cope with both the growth of population in urban areas an the decline in rural Ireland.

"We are witnessing a pattern of declining rural population, which is being accompanied by a gradual diminution of services in rural areas.

"We have seen the closure of rural Garda stations, post offices and banks, a reduction in transport links and a growing threat to GP services, broadband rollout has been slower than is needed to sustain a rural economy, and there has been a decline in employment in all rural towns at the same time as larger urab centres and cities have continued to grow.

"The decline of rural Ireland is a crisis that is not within the power of the GAA to resolve. It is a priority for government"

"Young people move to larger population centres for a third-level education and very often have to stay there to pursue employment opportunities; if that fails they emigrate."

"The consequences for the GAA are serious and are already having a very negative impact on rural clubs all over the country, but particularly on clubs in counties along the west coast.

"For many clubs it has meant a reduction in the number of teams competing in county competition; for others it has been a struggle simply to remain in existence."

