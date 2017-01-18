It is a busy night of football and hurling action with games in the McKenna Cup, the Munster Hurling League and the Walsh Cup down for decision.

In the McKenna Cup, Tyrone kept alive their hopes of reaching the semi-final of the competition by defeating Ulster University last weekend and tonight will welcome Rory Gallagher's Donegal to Healy Park.

In a repeat of last year’s Ulster final, both sides will continue to blood new players, though Mickey Harte has named the likes of Niall Morgan, Justin McMahon, Cathal McCarron, Tiernan McCann, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan O’Neill and Darren McCurry in a strong starting XV.

There is no place for the returning Jamie Clarke in the Armagh side that will host Down at the Athletic Grounds.

The forward, who missed the 2016 championship through work commitments in America, appeared as a second half substitute in the 16-point win over Queens University last weekend.

Elsewhere in the competition, Derry host Queens University, Antrim travel to Brewster Park to take on Fermanagh, Monaghan entertain St Mary’s, while the students of Jordanstown travel to Breffni Park to take on Cavan.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston welcomes back Conor Lehane to his side to face face Waterford this evening following the 21-point hammering of Limerick in round two.

The Rebels are still without a number of players still sidelined through injury.

Seamus Harnedy, Luke O’Farrell, Damien Cahalane and Killian Burke will be out of action for another few weeks, while Mark Ellis is expected to return next weekend.

Conor O’Sullivan is also back training.

Cian Dillon returns to the Clare team to face Limerick in the same competition, with the captain manning the full-back position, with the versatile Colm Galvin taking the number six jersey.

Cathal O’Connell and Aaron Cunningham come in either side of Aaron Shanagher in the full forward line from the side that easily overcame Kerry last weekend.

In the Walsh Cup, DIT host NUIG at Abbottstown, IT Carlow travel to Meath and Colm Bonnar’s Carlow host UCD.

McKenna Cup round 3

Derry v Queens, Owenbeg, 8pm

Armagh v Down, Athletic Grounds, 8pm

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, 8pm

Monaghan v St Mary's, Inniskeen, 8pm

Cavan v UUJ, Breffni Park, 8pm

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, 8pm

Munster Senior Hurling League round 3

Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge, 7.30pm

Cork v Waterford, Mallow, 7.30pm

Walsh Cup round 3

DIT v NUIG, Abbottstown, 7.15pm

Meath v IT Carlow, Dunganny, 7.30pm

Carlow v UCD, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45pm