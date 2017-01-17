Mark Bergin has been picked as Kilkenny captain for the 2017 season by his club O’Loughlin Gaels.

Kilkenny are one of just a handful of counties that still allow their senior champions nominate the captain and the Gaels have put Bergin’s name forward.

Bergin will be the fourth man from the club to skipper the Cats in the past 15 years, following on from the Comerford brothers Martin and Andy and centre-back Brian Hogan.

Martin Comerford lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2002 while Hogan repeated the trick in 2011.

However, the Comerfords and Hogan were automatic choices in manager Brian Cody’s starting team.

Bergin hasn’t been a first choice starter for the Cats, he didn’t feature at all in last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary, and he will have to fight his way into the first 15.

The Cats will be looking to win back the Liam MacCarthy Cup following last year’s defeat to Tipp.

The news of Bergin's nomination as captain was announced on the O'Loughlin Gaels website.

They wished their man well in a statement: "Mark enjoyed great form for the club in 2016 and will be looking to carry that form for Club and County in 2017. Well done Mark.....Lovely Hurling."

Kerry are the only other major county that allows their champions appoint their captain. It's a practice that has caused controversy in the past and most other counties allow the manager to select their own skipper.