Dermot Earley is reportedly set to be named as the new GPA chief executive.

According to the Irish Examiner, Earley will be unveiled as successor to Dessie Farrell at a press conference tomorrow.

The former Kildare man has been a member of the GPA since 1999 and been president of the organisation since 2013.

The two-time All-Star retired from inter-county football in 2013 after a career that saw him win two Leinster titles with the Lilywhites.

Earley also won four Kildare club titles with Newbridge side Sarsfields.