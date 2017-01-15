Despite a comprehensive win over Offaly in the O’Byrne Cup, Kildare boss Cian O’Neill says he was disappointed with a lack of focus in the second half.

Hosts Offaly had Nigel Dunne sent off after only 12 minutes on a straight red card and the Lilywhites led 2-08 to 0-02 at half-time.

That was stretched to 3-11 to 0-08 by full time but O’Neill, in his second year in charge, insisted there is room for improvement.

“We’re still very much a work in progress but I’m very happy to come out of the group with three wins,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We started well and the sending off obviously had a huge impact on the game for Offaly... but you’d have to be happy with us in terms of taking our chances after that and we built up a strong lead so that was good.

"The bad, then - the second half.

"We didn’t have the same fluidity that we had earlier on, we should have been picking off scores a lot easier and we didn’t.

“So just from a focus and attention to detail purpose we need to improve on this.”

Kildare face Dublin in the semi-final next weekend.