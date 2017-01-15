Davy Fitzgerald has urged Wexford supporters to give him time to deliver the success he's so desperate to bring to the Model County as his reign continued with another healthy Walsh Cup victory on Sunday.

Fitzgerald hit the ground running last week with 35-point dismissal of UCD and his charges continued in that vein at Netwatch Cullen Park as they swept past Carlow 3-20 to 0-14.

The former Clare and Waterford manager is loving life in Wexford, and though he's looking to make a summer impact, Fitzgerald admits there's work to be done.

“We’re only two or three months in to this, so we’ve a lot of work to do but they’re willing and able," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We’ll keep improving. We just want to give ourselves a chance to be competitive as the year goes on and we’ll do that. We will improve.

"I’m enjoying it and as long as you’re enjoying it you keep doing it, giving it 100% and let’s see where it brings you.

We’re working on something and when it breaks down it doesn’t look pretty.

"There’s that competitive streak in me... I would give anything for Wexford to be right up there in the hunt to try to win something."

Wexford pulled away from dogged opponents as the game wore on, with their new manager happy to allow for some errors as they adapt to a new style of playing.

“We broke down in the middle a number of times; we overplayed the ball too much," he added.

"We’re working on something and when it breaks down it doesn’t look pretty. They worked seriously hard, but we could have shot four or five points; we were trying to nearly carry it in to the net.

“I thought we were a lot better in the second half. Carlow played really decent in the first half."

After a painful exit from Clare during the summer, Fitzgerald is relishing a fresh start in new surrounds.

Having made a positive beginning, he's on a mission to bring the good times back.

“They’re lovely people," Fitzgerald said of the Wexford supporters.

"I just want to go in and do a job that I enjoy. They’re supporting me great.

"They’re unbelievable sports people in Wexford. They’re crying out to have a bit of success. We will try everything possible. The most important thing is that people don’t expect it straight away.

"We’re not miracle workers that we can turn things around but there’s been good work done over a number of years and we’ve just got to bring it on again.

“Hopefully there’ll be interesting days ahead during February, March, April into May/June. That’s when the whole thing really kicks off. This time of year you’re just getting ready for those big ones."