Kerry will play Limerick in the final of the McGrath Cup after both sides recorded wins in the competition on Sunday afternoon.

The Kingdom capitalised on a sluggish start by Cork as they prevailed on a 1-13 to 1-09 scoreline in Mallow, while Limerick edged out Waterford by 0-09 to 0-07 in Lemybrien.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s charges led by 1-06 to 0-02 after 20 minutes, with Kerry’s goal coming from a James O’Donoghue penalty after Jack Barry had been scythed down by Ken O’Halloran.

Kerry led by 1-08 to 0-05 at the interval, with Niall Coakley responsible for all but one of Cork’s scores.

Coakley spurned a superb chance to get the Rebels back into the game when he missed a penalty in the 40th minute, but he made no mistake with a goal chance on the hour when he fired to the back of the net.

Gary Murphy’s introduction took some of the pressure of Coakley and the Castletownbere clubman finished with three points, but a composed Kerry never looked in real danger.

O’Donoghue finished with a personal tally of 1-03, with Jack Savage scoring six of Kerry’s points on the afternoon.

Limerick and Waterford proved more closely matched in Lemybrien, with the sides level at 0-03 each at half-time, but Danny Neville’s performance in the second half was to prove the difference.

The Ballysteen star kicked five points after the break to set up a showdown with their more illustrious neighbours.