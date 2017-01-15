Cork hurlers fired seven goals past Limerick en route to convincing win at the Gaelic Grounds, while Clare ran out comfortable winners over Kerry in Tralee in Sunday's Munster SHL action.

The Rebels ran out 7-22 to 1-19 winners, with Patrick Horgan and Shane Kingston bagging two goals each. Luke Meade, Alan Cadogan and Michael O'Halloran also raising green flags.

Barry Nash did goal for the home side after three minutes, but once Meade scored four minutes later Cork never looked back and they went in 3-12 to 1-09 ahead at the break.

Patrick Horgan found the net shortly after the resumption following good work from Cadogan as Kieran Kingston's coasted to victory.

Next up for Cork is a date with Waterford in Mallow on Wednesday as they look to secure a place in the final. Limerick travel to Sixmilebridge to take on Clare.

The Banner geared up for that encounter with a comfortable 2-24 to 1-15 success at Austin Stack Park - a perfect start for then for the new joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Maloney.

Kevin Hehir and Podge Collins got the Clare goals and with David Reidy contributing 0-10, the visitors were in the end too good for the Kingdom as they reeled off eight of the last nine points.

Mikey Boyle got the Kerry goal in a game where they were competitive in the opening half, before Hehir raised a green flag just before the break to give Clare a four-point cushion.