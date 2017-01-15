Ruthless Kilkenny showed no mercy as they thumped Antrim by 6-27 to 0-19 at the GAA Centre of Excellence, Abbottstown in the Walsh Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats eased past DCU last week to get their year up and running and were again devastatingly efficient as they blew the Saffrons away in Group 2.

Jonjo Farrell (2), Ollie Walsh (2) Richie Hogan and Richie Leahy got the goals with Brian Cody's men a class apart throughout.

Westmeath just about found enough hold off a stubborn DCU in Kinnegad by 1-14 to 0-13.

Jack Galvin's goal midway through the second half proved decisive in a nip-and-tuck contest.

In Group 1 Laois overpowered DIT by 4-27 to 1-17.

They Laois reeled NUI Galway in last week after being nine points behind at one stage to eventually notch a 3-18 to 0-22 win and built on that further at Rathdowney with another comfortable success.

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford kept their momentum going in Group 3 with a 3-20 to 0-14 win against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Offaly and IT Carlow played out a high-scoring Group 4 draw in Birr.

The Faithful County rattled in three goals in a 3-14 to 0-23 thriller, while Meath just about found enough to squeeze past Kildare 1-19 Kildare 1-18 at Páirc Tailteann, Peter Farrell's point three minutes time swinging it for the Royal County.