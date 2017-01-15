Down, Cavan and Monaghan all made it two wins from two outings to push for semi-final places in the Dr McKenna Cup, while holders Tyrone gave themselves a chance of reaching the knock-out stages with a first victory.

Cavan led Donegal by 0-10 to 1-05 on 50 minutes, but staged a late flourish to win by 2-14 to 1-6 at Ballybofey.

Rory Dunne and Paul O’Connor found the net for the Breffni men, after Ethan O’Donnell had hit a goal for the home county, who are fielding their U21 side in the competition.

Cavan, with two wins from two, are now in control of Group C, but Tyrone pushed for qualification via a best runners-up spot by defeating Ulster University by 2-17 to 1-o7.

Lee Brennan (0-7) and newcomer Ronan McHugh (1-3) made a big contributions as the Red Hands kept alive their chances of retaining the title they have held for the past five seasons.

Down maintained their positive start to the season with a 0-15 to 0-14 win over Derry at Pairc Esler.

A couple of neat Barry O’Hagan points helped the Mourne men lead by 0-9 to 0-8 at the break, but the Oak Leafers responded with points from Enda Lynn and Mark Lynch.

The home side steadied the ship through Alan Davidson and Caolan Mooney, and held on after Lynch had brought Derry to within a point.

Also in Section A, Armagh easily overcame Queen’s University by 2-19 to 0-9, with Jamie Clarke coming in as a sub for his return to county colours.

The Orchard men were never troubled, and coasted to victory after Ethan Rafferty fired in a goal early in the second half.

Oisin MacIomhair added a second three-pointer in the closing stages to add gloss to the final scoreline.

Monaghan are the pace-setters in Section B with full points, thanks to their 2-20 to 0-9 defeat of Antrim.

Colin Walshe’s first half goal helped them to a 1-9 to 0-04 interval lead, with Kieran Hughes hitting the target with regularity.

And Shane Carey slotted home a penalty to set them on their way to a 17 points success.

Fermanagh defeated St Mary’s by 2-13 to 0-13, with Eoin Donnelly and Daryl Keenan scoring a goal in either half.