Cillian McDaid scored two goals on his first start for Galway as the reigning champions qualified for the final of the FBD League with a 5-21 to 0-09 victory over Leitrim at Ballinamore.

Kevin Walsh’s side beat Sligo last weekend and Barry McHugh kicked ten points as they made it back-to-back wins.

Galway scored three goals in as many minutes at the start. Danny Cummins found the net after just 20 seconds, and less than a minute later, Cummins missed from close range but McDaid was on hand to fire the ball to the back of the net.

There was no let-up and a third goal followed – this time Sean Armstrong and McHugh linked up and Paul Conroy scored.

Leitrim kicked four points in the first half but Galway were rampant and led by 3-14 to 0-4 at the break.

McDaid’s second goal came in 48th minute and Armstrong scored the fifth.

Elsewhere, Roscommon, having made 11 changes, also chalked up their second win with a deserved 1-17 to 0-14 victory over NUI Galway at Ballyforan.

The sides were level four times in an entertaining opening but Roscommon, despite shooting ten wides in the opening half, led by 0-11 to 0-06 at the interval.

Antrim’s Owen Gallagher kicked three points for the students but Roscommon pulled away with five unanswered points, with Kevin Higgins kicking two and Conor Devaney, Niall Kilroy and Sean McDermott also finding the range.

The sides twice exchanged points in the third quarter before two points from Kieran Kilcline and another from Kilroy opened up a double scores advantage of 0-16 to 0-08 with 15 minutes left.

NUI Galway never gave up, with efforts from Michael Daly, Gallagher, Kevin Finn and Seamus Moriarty, but Roscommon held on, with Shane Killoran getting the only goal.

Donal Vaughan was shown a straight red for an off the ball incident but Mayo got their first victory of 2017 against IT Sligo.

Mayo led 1-12 to 1-05 at half-time as Alan Freeman and James Shaughnessy exchanged goals. But Mayo secured a 1-21 to 1-15 victory in Ballina.

Sligo corner-forward Stephen Coen scored a hat-trick for Sligo as they capitalised on a 1-11 to 0-1 half-time lead to hammer GMIT 5-24 to 0-01 in Bekan.