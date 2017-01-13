As a way to speed up Gaelic football, the GAA's standing committee on playing rules are considering proposals that will eliminate short, lateral kick-outs that are part and parcel of the modern game.

The days of the goalkeeper, or whoever else kicking the ball long from a restart, seems a distant memory now.

We shouldn't forget also that from such restarts, dominant midfielders would pluck the ball from the sky - a ball that some would conclude had 'a little bit of snow' on it.

Though the newly introduced 'mark' rule might yet encourage a change, a report in today's Irish Times states that the committee on playing rules is also considering forcing players to 'go long' from a kick-out as a means of eliminating "excessively cautious possession football".

As things stand, the rules of football states that all kick-outs, whether after a score or a wide, be taken from the 13-metre line.

If the goalkeeper is not taking the kick-out, they shall stay in the small rectangle, and all other players, except the player taking the kick-out, shall be outside the 20-metre line and 13 metres from the ball, until it has been kicked.

The ball shall travel 13 metres before being played by another player of the defending team.

However, Jarlath Burns, chairman of the standing committee, has highlighted the fact that players who receive the ball from a kick out and are standing in the corners are both outside the 20-metre line and 13 metres from the ball.

It is because of this that the requirement for the ball to go forward is being considered.

Speaking further in The Irish Times, Burns said: "There is an argument that there is a slip of land on the field where it would be advisable to prohibit a player from receiving a kick-out if you wanted to make the ball go forward.

"When the rule on kick-outs was changed the rule wasn’t correspondingly changed that the ball had to go forward 20 metres.

“It has been discussed and might be worth looking at. It wouldn’t take a lot to change that but it might have a positive implication.”