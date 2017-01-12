Galway made it two from two in this year’s Walsh Cup as they proved too strong for NUIG, winning 1-20 to 0-13 in Ballinasloe.

The Tribesmen opened their campaign with a facile 1-30 to 0-12 victory over DIT last Sunday.

And while Micheal Donoghue’s side faced a tougher proposition in tonight’s all-Galway clash against the Students, the county side eventually recorded a ten-point victory.

In fact, Galway found themselves six points down at half-time as the university side led 0-11 to 0-05 at the break, taking advantage of the strong breeze in Ballinasloe.

Gerry Hennelly top-scored for the Students with five points, while Conor Cleary contributed with three points.

But it was Sean McInerney’s second-half goal that really settled this game as it opened up a six-point lead for the rampant Galway side who also used the elements to drag themselves back into this game and set up the victory.

Dan Nevin top-scored for the Tribesmen with nine points, six of which came from frees.