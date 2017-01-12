Limerick manager John Kiely has welcomed the experienced James Ryan back into his hurling panel after the Garryspillane player committed to the 2017 season.

Ryan, who made his debut in 2008, was not part of the new management’s original squad on 1 November as he took time to consider his future, but the Limerick Leader reports that he has informed Kiely of his decision to continue.

The man-of-the-match from the 2013 Munster Final brings a physical presence to the middle third, where he can operate between midfield and the half-forward line.

A noted footballer, Ryan made five championship appearances for the senior footballers, with the last of those coming in 2010.

James Ryan in action for the Limerick footballers in 2008

Ryan’s return means that Paudie O’Brien and David Reidy are now the only players who featured in the 2016 championship that are no longer involved.