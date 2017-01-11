O'Byrne Cup Round 2
Dublin 0-00 UCD 0-03, Parnell Park, 8.15pm
Wexford 1-03 DCU 0-03, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm
Kildare 2-14 IT Carlow 0-01, Hawkfield, 7.30pm
Longford 1-05 Offaly 0-05, Newtowncashel, 7.30pm
Meath 2-08 DIT 0-08, Ashbourne, 7.30pm
Wicklow 1-04 v Laois 0-06, Greystones, 7.45pm
Louth 0-02 Maynooth University 0-01, Darver, 7.30pm
Carlow 0-09 Westmeath 1-10, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm
McGrath Cup Round 2
Tipperary 1-04 Cork 1-12, Templetuohy, 7.30pm
Limerick 1-05 Clare 1-07, Rhebogue St Patrick's GAA, 7.30pm
Walsh Cup Round 2
Dublin 2-26 UCD 0-21, Parnell Park RES