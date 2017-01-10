Anthony Thompson has joined Odhrán MacNiallais and Naomh Conaill clubmate Leo McLoone in opting out of the Donegal panel.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner and All Star nominee is unable to commit to the side for personal reasons but, unlike MacNiallais and McLoone, may rejoin Rory Gallagher's squad at a later stage of the Allianz Football League.

Thirty-year-old wing-back/half-forward Thompson works as an engineer and spent most of the 2015 season travelling back and forth between Donegal and Essex, England.

He moved home last year and started every game in Donegal's championship campaign, which ended in a quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Dublin.