Tyrone's Connor McAliskey will miss the entire 2017 season after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

The Clonoe O'Rahilly's clubman sustained the injury in the McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan on Sunday last.

Scans at the Ulster Clinic in Belfast confirmed that the 26-year-old will now need surgery followed by a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process.

It certainly was a costly opening to the season for Mickey Harte's side at Breffni Park, with debutant Michael Cassidy suffering a hamstring injury, and Rory Brennan and Ronan O'Neill also coming off with knocks.

Tyrone have home games to come against UUJ and Donegal in the McKenna Cup as they aim to make the semi-finals.

Their Allianz League Division 1 campaign begins with a home game against Roscommon on 5 February.

