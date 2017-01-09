Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald insists he has no "magic wand" to restore the county's fortunes but has been heartened by the players response since taking over in October.

The Model County stormed to a 35-point Walsh Cup win over an under-strength UCD in the his first competitive game in charge on Sunday.

"I know UCD were down a lot of guys, but we can only beat what’s put in front of us," Fitzgerald told The Irish Times.

"I was more interested in the appetite, the few things we’re working on, and they did okay in that. All you can do is win your first competitive game, that’s it.

“It’s probably going to take maybe six months to find out what you want to find out. We have Carlow next, who actually put it up to Dublin the other night, and we’ve a lot of things to work on.

"I know there are tougher days to come, and the different things we’re trying to do will break down when we play better teams, but we have to stick with it.”

Wexford have played in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League since the top tier was split for the 2012 season and have not reached the last four of the All-Ireland Championship since 2007.

"This is a team that hasn’t won anything in a while. You have to build confidence"

Fitzgerald led his native Clare to their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 16 years in just his second season in charge in 2013 but believes there is no quick fix to making Wexford competitive at the highest level once again.

“I want to be enthusiastic, and optimistic, but let’s be realistic. I’m not going to turn it around like that, flicking a wand," he said.

"I’ll see at the end of two years where I am, and if we’ve made an improvement, up there or thereabouts, then fine. But I won’t expect anything in the short term.

“Let’s see where it goes. This is a team that hasn’t won anything in a while. You have to build confidence. Our first two games in the league, Limerick and Galway, will tell a lot more.

“We won’t be carried away anyway, that’s for sure. And the good thing is you’re coming down here dealing with good people, people working very hard, very enthusiastic.

"I can feel Wexford are mad to do well, and I want to do as well as I possibly can for them. But I know for sure it will take time.”

Division 1B has a particularly competitive look to it this year, with the likes of Galway and Limerick also vying for the single available promotion spot.

Fitzgerald thinks that winning the division could be too much too soon for his new charges.

"1B will be a massive ask. I doubt it, missing the guys we're missing early on that we'll get there, but hopefully we're going to be competitive," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It's going to be extremely difficult with Galway and Limerick.

"I would rate Limerick as a team to watch this year. They have unreal talent.

"Galway are within a puck of a ball of Clare and them.

"The top four, five or six teams - and we're probably back a bit from that - there's very little between them."