Tyrone could be without the services of Connor McAliskey for the foreseeable future after the forward was stretchered off with a suspected cruciate ligament injury in the county's Dr McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan on Sunday.

The Clonoe O'Rahilly's clubman had scored five points (three from frees) before he was replaced just after the hour mark, and Red Hands manager Mickey Harte fears the worst.

“It’s very hard to say just now," he told The Irish Sun after the game.

“The physios are hoping it isn’t a cruciate but they probably won’t know until there’s a scan done. It’s threatening at the minute."

It was a costly opening to the season for Tyrone, who also suffered injuries to debutant Michael Cassidy, his replacement Rory Brennan and forward Ronan O'Neill.

“Michael Cassidy’s ankle didn’t look healthy coming off and Rory Brennan has a bad shoulder," Harte confirmed.

“Ronan O’Neill didn’t look too healthy either. That’s four players who won’t be available next week.

“That’s the most critical thing. It’s not nice to have that at this time of year.”

The Ulster champions will also be without All Star Mattie Donnelly for their second-round fixture against Ulster University Jordanstown after he was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident.