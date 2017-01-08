The opening football weekend of the 2017 GAA calendar saw the reintroduction of the mark and the reaction from some of the managers involved was one of indifference.

The new measure, which was passed at Congress in February with 68% support, aims to reward the skill of high fielding, though it only applies to catches made from kick-outs.

It was first introduced during the 2010 National League, and returns again as football fans right around the country witnessed the new rule in the various early season competitions after was trialled during the Higher Education GAA Senior Football League in October and November.

In the O’Byrne Cup, Meath steamrolled Wicklow at Páirc Tailteann by 19 points, with towering midfielders Brian Menton and Cian O’Brien making the most of the mark rule.

Meath manager Andy McEntee has welcomed the measure, though admits it has played little part in his tactical approach thus far.

“There were a couple of guys out there who were good in the air,” he told RTÉ Sport when reflecting on the win.

“I think people like to see high fielding. It’s a great skill, but it’s not something we have overly concentrated on.”

Cian O'Brien played a central role in Meath's engine room against Wicklow

Galway manager Kevin Walsh admitted he wasn’t overly supportive of the mark when he first heard of its re-introduction and was asked for his thoughts following Galway’s 0-13 to 0-10 defeat of Sligo in the Connacht Senior Football League.

“There was some fine fetching out there. Did it have a huge impact? Probably not," he told RTÉ Sport.

“The concept? It’s hard to know. It’s in so we will have to see where the advantages and disadvantages are. There’s obviously something there.”

Walsh, one of the finest midfielders of his generation and a dominant figure in the air, believes it isn’t the right time of year to judge the merits of the new rule.

“The intensity isn’t as high as it will be in a few months time, so the same number of bodies weren’t around the fetcher today so I think the whistle wasn’t overly required today for the mark.”

Kerry’s U21 side saw off the challenge of Tipperary in the McGrath Cup in Tralee under the stewardship of U21 manager Jack O’Connor.

"It’s not going to make a radical change in the game"

A number of marks were called during the game, but the former All-Ireland winning manager doesn’t envisage it having a significant impact on the game.

“I don’t think it’s going to make a huge difference. I think on a couple of occasions today the referee actually forgot about it and left play go on," he said.

“It’s not going to make a huge difference. There aren’t that many kick-outs up for grabs anymore. The goalies put the emphasis now on placing them.

"Anything that rewards clean fielding is of course to be welcomed, but it’s not going to make a radical change in the game.”