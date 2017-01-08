Davy Fitzgerald got his time as Wexford manager off to a winning start with a whopping 35-point Bord na Mona Walsh Cup victory over UCD in Gorey.

In front of nearly 3,000 fans at Páirc Uí Siocháin the Model County ripped through an under-strength college side in a 5-31 to 1-08 win.

The game was already over at the break, the Yellow Bellies leading by 4-12 to 1-05. Fitzgerald won All-Irelands as a player and manager with his native Clare and now he’s in the south east trying to revive one of the game’s sleeping giants.

Barry Carton, Paul Morris, Cathal Dunbar, Harry Kehoe and Richie Kehoe scored the goals for Wexford.

Galway racked up a big win in the Walsh Cup too, Jason Flynn top scoring with 0-07 as the Tribesmen eased to a 1-30 to 0-12 victory over DIT.

Elsewhere, Meath started well against Offaly before a pair of goals from Sean Cleary and another from Oisin Kelly saw the Faithful win by 3-12 to 2-10.

Laois trailed NUI Galway by nine points at one stage, 0-11 to 0-02, though they got their act together and worked their way to a 3-18 to 0-22 win.

Goals from Willie Dunphy and Ross King ensured that Eamonn Kelly’s first game in charge of the O’Moore County ended on a positive note.

Westmeath started well and lived with Antrim for much of their Leinster pre-season game, trailing by a point at the break 0-10 to 0-09. Ciaran Clarke struck for the game’s only goal shortly after the break though and the Glensmen won 1-18 to 0-12.

IT Carlow had a good win over Kildare. Having led by three at the break, 0-10 to 0-07, four second half goals saw them triumph by 4-17 to 2-14.