NUI Galway were the only college team to win in the FBD League at the weekend as they accounted for All-Ireland finalists Mayo at MacHale Park.

Galway senior Damien Comer caused havoc in the full-forward line against a weakened Mayo and ended the game with 1-4, the crucial goal arriving 11 minutes after the restart.

With many of his squad holidaying in South Africa, Stephen Rochford would have been happy to see his side level at half-time as two goals from Neil Douglas and Danny Kirby helped Mayo to a 2-7 to 0-13 score at the break.

But against his native county Adam Gallagher was in fine form for NUI Galway and his nine-point haul and Comer’s goal helped them clinch a 1-21 to 2-16 victory.

The return of Sean Armstrong, Fiontain O Curraoin and Johnny Duane was marked by a 0-13 to 0-10 win for Kevin Walsh’s Galway against Sligo in Enniscrone.

With the wind at their backs Sligo raced into a 0-6 to 0-4 lead with Mark Breheny to the fore, but the loss of corner-back Eoin McHugh to a red card after the restart didn’t help Niall Carew’s troops.

As well as his returning contingent, Walsh handed debuts to a handful of players and it was one of those, Barry McHugh, that stole the show with seven points on debut to push Galway to victory.

Meanwhile, Leitrim were easy winners against GMIT as four first-half goals from Emlyn Mulligan, Damien Moran, Nevin O’Donnell and a Conor Nolan own goal helped them to victory.

In the end it was a facile win for new manager Benny Guckian in his first game in charge as Cillian Canning’s goal four minutes after the restart saw them run out 5-20 to 1-10 winners.

Elsewhere, Roscommon also got in on the goal-scoring act as an Andy Glennon hat-trick saw them run out easy winners over IT Sligo.

Glennon and Ciaran Murtagh hit the net for Roscommon before half-time and they led by 2-16 to 0-3 against the outclassed students, but they didn’t easy off any in the second 30 minutes.

Further goals from Diarmuid Murtagh from the penalty sport, two more from Glennon and Shane Killoran meant Kevin McStay’s troops worked up a 6-21 to 0-14 win.