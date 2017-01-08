A dominant second half display from Cork proved too much for Kerry in the Munster Senior Hurling League, while new Limerick manager John Kiely got off to a winning start against Waterford.

There was little to choose between the teams in Mallow in the opening 35 minutes, with a Darren Fitzgibbon goal ensuring the Kieran Kingston’s side held the minimal advantage at the interval.

Two Shane Nolan points immediately after the resumption put the Kingdom into the lead, but they only added one more score before the final whistle as the Rebels took control with 16 second half points to see the Rebels coast home.

John Kiely took over as Limerick manager from TJ Ryan

In Fraher Field, John Kiely got his Limerick managerial career off to the perfect start with a 0-24 to 1-14 over the Déise.

A run of 16 unanswered points in a 26-minute spell either side of half time was decisive and they will face Cork at the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.