Dublin opened up their O’Byrne Cup campaign with a well-earned victory, beating DCU 1-15 to 0-11 at Parnell Park.

The All-Ireland champions put out a much-changed side from the side that secured the Sam Maguire back in October as the Dubs took a look at their second string in this pre-season encounter with the panel on a team holiday in Jamaica.

Paul Hudson grabbed the only goal of the game to give Dublin an early lead, although the Dubs were also challenged at times by DCU with keeper Evan Comerford called into action on several occasions, also saving a penalty to keep the Students at bay.

The inexperienced side however proved too strong for the DCU challenge with Conor McHugh, Michael Deegan, Gavin Ivory and Shane Cunningham all impressing as they look to break into the squad for Dublin’s upcoming league challenge.

Ryan Burns put in an impressive shift for the visitors at the Ballybough venue, scoring several points for the Students.

A commanding performance from Meath saw the Royal County begin 2017 with a facile victory over Wicklow, winning 2-22 to 0-09 at Pairc Tailteann.

Cillian O’Sullivan has been tipped as a player to watch in 2017 and Meath’s answer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic (pictured above) did not disappoint scoring 1-02 at the Navan venue.

Brian McMahon grabbed the other goal of the game as he punched the ball home, finishing up with 1-03, while Graham Reilly also contributed with a handful of points.

But it was a very weak Wicklow performance with substitute John McGrath the only shining light, scoring more than half of their final tally of nine points.

Louth hung on for a win in their opening encounter as they beat Westmeath 1-09 to 0-11 at Cusack Park.

Two strong sides were named for this O’Byrne Cup clash with Westmeath selecting nine players from the side that finished the Championship campaign in 2016, while Louth had seven of their 2016 starting-fifteen in action.

Westmeath goalkeeper David Bryan was kept busy throughout and proved more than up to the task, although Derek Crilly did enjoy some success, grabbing the only goal of the game.

The Wee County should really have put more daylight between the sides, winning by a single point in the end, and would have won by more had Anthony Williams’ fine effort not rebounded off the crossbar.

Louth manager Colin Kelly will have been happy with the result but will need to assess his side’s performance as three of his side were awarded black cards this afternoon.

Séamus 'Banty' McEnaney’s first game in charge of Wexford ended in neither victory nor defeat as his side were drew 2-14 to 1-17 with UCD in Gorey

The home side used the mark well in the first half in what proved a tough opening task against the Dublin-based outfit, whose short-ball tactics were proving successful.

Wexford scored a goal in each half as full-forward John Tubritt smashed an unstoppable shot in the first period.

However, Andy McDonnell (pictured above) was pulling the strings for UCD in those opening exchanges and the Students led by a point at the break.

The Students’ short kick-out routine almost proved their own downfall as Wexford’s second goal came from an interception, with Paul Curtis stroking the ball home.

Tom Hayes’ strike for UCD proved decisive as the Students held on for the victory.

Elsewhere, Offaly romped to a 5-18 to 0-04 victory over IT Carlow, Laois secured an opening-day victory beating DIT 1-15 to 0-08 at Crettyard, while Carlow proved too strong for NUI Maynooth, winning 3-17 to 0-16 at Cullen Park.