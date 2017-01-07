Kildare 1-15 Longford 0-12

Kildare got their 2017 off to a winning start with Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup victory over Longford at Newbridge on Saturday.

The Lilywhites gave four players, Shea Ryan, Conor Hartley, Ben McCormack and Pascal Connell, their senior debuts on what was a positive start to the new campaign.

The sides met in Group 2 of the Leinster pre-season competition, with only the top team in the four-county pool making the semi-finals towards the end of January.

Kildare led by 1-07 to 0-07 at half-time, Niall Kelly getting the goal after 29 minutes, and by the end they had doubled that lead to six points.

The teams are in action again on Wednesday night, Kildare hosting IT Carlow at Hawkfield and Longford welcoming Offaly to Newtowncashel.