All-Ireland winner Patrick Kelly has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 31-year-old forward made his Cork debut in 2008 and went on to win three Munster titles and three Allianz Football Leagues, in addition to receiving three All-Star nominations.

The Ballincollig club man helped the Rebels to Sam Maguire in 2010 but his involvement in recent seasons has been curtailed, with hip injuries restricting him to just four starts in Cork’s 16 championship games since 2013.

His last appearance was as a substitute in July's fourth-round qualifier defeat to Donegal.

Kelly's departure follows that of Daniel Goulding and Fintan Goold, meaning just seven of the All-Ireland winning team of seven years ago remain with the panel.