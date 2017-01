Kilkenny opened up their Walsh Cup campaign with a comfortable 0-21 to 0-12 win over DCU in Dunmore.

Kevin Farrell led the scoring for the Cats, who fielded an Under-21 team, the Carrickshock man chipping in with five points.

Kilkenny, who were never behind in the tie and led 0-11 to 0-05 at the break, are expected to have their seniors back after a team holiday for the other Group 2 games against Antrim and Westmeath.