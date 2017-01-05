The pre-season tournaments crank up a gear this weekend with no fewer than 13 new managers in place - all hoping that they and their respective squads can make a real impact in 2017.

Some squads are more advanced in their preparations for the battles ahead than others, with new faces hoping to stake a claim for places for when the days get that little bit longer and the Allianz League begins.

So who then are the new men at the helm?

FOOTBALL

Mattie McGleenan (Cavan)

Peter Creedon (Laois)

Benny Guckian (Leitrim)

Billy Lee (Limerick)

Andy McEntee (Meath)

Seamus McEnaney (Wexford)

HURLING

Colm Bonnar (Carlow)

Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor (Clare)

Fintan O'Connor (Kerry)

Eamonn Kelly (Laois)

John Kiely (Limerick)

Kevin Ryan (Offaly)

Davy Fitzgerald (Wexford)

DID YOU KNOW



Seamus McEnaney , Kevin Ryan and Davy Fitzgerald are all set to embark on a third inter-county management post.

WEEKEND WEATHER

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7 JANUARY

O'Byrne Cup Round 1 (2016 winners - Meath)

1400 Kildare v Longford, Newbridge

SUNDAY 8 JANUARY

Connacht SFL Round 1 (2016 winners - Galway)

1400 Mayo v NUIG, MacHale Park

1400 Roscommon v IT Sligo, Boyle

1400 Sligo v Galway, Enniscrone

1400 Leitrim v GMIT, Mohill

McGrath Cup Round 1 (2016 winners - Cork)

1400 Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park

1400 Clare v Waterford, Meelick

McKenna Cup Round 1 (2016 winners - Tyrone)

1400 Antrim v St Mary's, Glenavy

1400 Cavan v Tyrone, Breffni Park

1400 Derry v Armagh, Owenbeg

1400 Donegal v UUJ, MacCumhaill Park

1400 Down v Queens, Downpatrick

1400 Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones

O'Byrne Cup Round 1 (2016 winners - Meath)

1400 Carlow v NUI Maynooth, Netwatch Cullen Park

1400 Dublin v DCU, Parnell Park

1400 Laois v DIT, Crettyard

1400 Meath v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann

1400 Offaly v IT Carlow, Geashill (Raheen GAA)

1400 Westmeath v Louth, Cusack Park

1430 Wexford v UCD, Gorey

Munster SHL round 1 (2016 winners - Clare)

1400 Cork v Kerry, Mallow

1400 Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field

Walsh Cup Round 1 (2016 winners - Dublin)

1245 Wexford v UCD, Gorey

1400 Galway v DIT, Ballinasloe

1400 Kildare v IT Carlow, Newbridge

1400 Laois v NUIG, Rathdowney

1400 Meath v Offaly, Trim

1400 Westmeath v Antrim, Kinnegad