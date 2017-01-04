Reigning Walsh Cup champions Dublin began their 2017 campaign with a 2-17 to 1-13 victory over Carlow at Parnell Park tonight.

Ger Cunningham's side went in four points up at the interval, 1-10 to 1-6.

Carlow recovered from going four points behind early on to level through a Chris Nolan goal and then take the lead with a John Michael Nolan point.

But a goal from Cian O'Sullivan, a minor last year, helped restore the Dublin advantage before half-time, and when Alex Quinn raised a late second green flag the result was beyond doubt.

Dublin captain Liam Rushe and Carlow skipper Jack Kavanagh were both shown straight red cards on the hour mark and will miss their sides' respective second-round games against UCD and Wexford next week.