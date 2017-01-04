Former Dublin footballer and hurler Conal Keaney has made an appeal on Twitter for the return of county, provincial and All-Ireland football club medals that were stolen from his car.

Keaney's medals were won during Ballyboden St Enda's All-Ireland SFC winning run that culminated with victory over Castlebar Mitchels on St Patrick's Day last year.

The 34-year-old tweeted an image of his three medals, where he kindly asked for the safe return of the silverware.