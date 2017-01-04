Former Dublin footballer and hurler Conal Keaney has made an appeal on Twitter for the return of county, provincial and All-Ireland football club medals that were stolen from his car.
Keaney's medals were won during Ballyboden St Enda's All-Ireland SFC winning run that culminated with victory over Castlebar Mitchels on St Patrick's Day last year.
The 34-year-old tweeted an image of his three medals, where he kindly asked for the safe return of the silverware.
Whoever stole these 3 medals from my car might be so kind as to return them to me. County,provincial and All Ireland Medals #ClubMedals pic.twitter.com/k3Zugj6Mqy— Conal keaney (@ConalKeaney) January 4, 2017