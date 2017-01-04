Meath club Navan O'Mahonys have named former Westmeath, Galway and Laois manager Tomás Ó Flatharta as their new manager.

O'Flatharta takes over from Davy Nelson, as O'Mahonys aim to reclaim the county senior title from their town rivals Simonstown Gaels.

Former Meath captain Kevin Reilly will be part of the new management ticket.

O'Flatharta was part of the Westmeath set up that won the county's only Leinster senior title in 2004. As sole manager, the Kerry native guided the Lake County to an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance in 2006.

O'Flatharta's time in charge of Galway and Laois did not, however, bring about an upturn in the fortunes of either county. His last game in charge of Laois was a Round 1 All-Ireland qualifier defeat at home to Antrim in 2015.