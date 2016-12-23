Slaughtneil have been granted an extra two weeks to prepare for their AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final with Cuala.

The remarkable Robert Emmets club from Derry are double Ulster champions, taking the hurling and football crowns as well as the camogie title this season.

They were due to play their All-Ireland hurling semi-final against the Dublin and Leinster champions on February 4 and their football last-four game against St Vincent’s, also from Dublin seven days later.

They asked for the big ball game to be pushed back by a week so that they would have a fortnight between the big matches.

Croke Park have decided to push their hurling game back by a fortnight however, so they will face Cuala on February 25.

Slaughtneil have as many as 17 players on both squads, with eight likely to start both games. The next problem will arise if they win both of their semi-finals, with the two finals down for decision on their traditional St Patrick’s Day slot.

Galway’s St Thomas take on Ballyea from Clare in the other hurling semi-final while Dr Crokes of Kerry meet Galway’s Corofin in the other football clash.

Upcoming GAA Fixtures

(Extra-time to be played if necessary)

Saturday, January 1

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship quarter-final

1300, Greenford, London, Robert Emmets (London) v St Brigid’s (Antrim)

Sunday, January 29

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-finals

1415, Cusack Park, Ennis, Westport (Mayo) v Kenmare Shamrocks (Kerry)

1415, Athletic Grounds, St Colmcille’s (Meath) v Pomeroy Plunketts (Tyrone)

AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship semi-finals

1230, Cusack Park, Ennis, Louisburgh (Mayo) v Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry)

1230, Dunedin Connolly’s (Scotland) v Rock St Patrick’s (Tyrone)

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-finals

1415, O’Connor Park, Ath Eascrach/Fothaine (Galway) v Lismore (Waterford)

TBC, Carrickshock (Kilkenny) v Robert Emmets (London)/St Bridgid’s Cloughmills (Antrim)

AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championship

1230, O’Connor Park, Calry-St Joseph’s (Sligo) v Mayfield (cork)

TBC, St Loman’s Park, Trim, Mooncoin (Kilkenny) v Lamh Dearg (Antrim)

Saturday, February 4

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final

TBC, Semple Stadium, St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare)

Saturday, February 11

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals

TBC, Pairc Esler, Slaughtneil Robert Emmets (Derry) v St Vincent’s (Dublin)

TBC, Gaelic Grounds, Corofin (Galway) v Dr Crokes (Kerry)

Saturday, February 25

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-final

TBC, Athletic Grounds, Cuala (Dublin) v Slaughtneil Robert Emmets (Derry)