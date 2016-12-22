Senan Kilbride has retired from inter-county duty with Roscommon.

The 31-year-old man had been a regular at full-forward since making his championship debut against Galway in 2008.

His last appearance for the county was the Connacht final replay defeat to the Tribesmen in July.

Kilbride missed Roscommon's 2010 provincial win due to injury but has won four Connacht and an All-Ireland title with club St Brigid's.

Roscommon GAA Co Board Chairman Seamus Sweeney said “on behalf of Roscommon GAA people everywhere I would like to thank Senan for his tremendous service to Roscommon GAA.

"I know he’ll continue the great work in St Brigid’s and through his work as a primary school teacher. Well done Senan and thanks for the memories.”