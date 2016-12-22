The GAA is expected to decide today whether Ulster champions Slaughtneil can have a delay to their AIB All-Ireland Club football semi-final against St Vincent's of Dublin.

As a result of their remarkable success this year, the Derry side is also in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final.

They play Dublin club Cuala in the last four of the hurling on February 4 and are due to play St Vincent's the following Saturday.

However, Slaughtneil have as many as 17 players on both squads, with eight likely to start both games, so they want to delay the football by a week to aid their preparation.

Slaughtneil or Cuala will face Galway's St Thomas' or Clare's Ballyea in the hurling decider with Galway's Corofin or Kerry champions Dr Crokes awaiting the Derry men or St Vincent's.