Galway’s Gary Sice hopes that manager Stephen Rochford doesn’t improve Mayo in his second year in charge – but he fears it might happen.

Sice worked with Rochford when he was manager of current Connacht club champions Corofin, a role he left to take over his native Mayo.

The Crossmolina men led the Green Above the Red to this year’s All-Ireland final, which they lost after two epic games – a draw and a replay – with Dublin.

Sice is a huge fan of the way Rochford works and says things improve under him in the second year, though he’s hoping that’s not the case in 2017.

Recalling 2013, Rochford’s first year with Corofin, the forward said: “The first year he was getting to know individuals and creating relationships.

“It’s the same with any manager. You see it at inter-county level as well. Oftentimes the second year is the best year because now they know the group.

“We really got to know Rochy and he got to know us and a few lads came of age. I won't say they had been languishing, but they had been in and out of teams and stuff and he really got a hold of them and said, 'Look, this is what I need from you'.

“Our guys stepped up and provided it and as a team we excelled.”

When asked does he expect the same form Mayo, Sice laughed: "I hope not!"

Rochford on the Croke Park sideline for Mayo

Rochford joined Corofin in 2013 and in 2015 led them to an All-Ireland club title with a St Patrick’s Day win over Derry’s Slaughtneil at Croke Park. Interestingly, the two teams are back in the All-Ireland semi-finals and are on opposite side of the draw so could meet again.

Mayo have been rocked in recent days by claims from former joint-managers Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes that some members of the panel were disruptive influences, more interested in building a social media following than hard work.

They are still likely to be high on the list of 2017 All-Ireland contenders however, and will be looking to win back the Connacht crown that Galway ripped from them this year.

Gary Sice celebrates with Damien Comer after their 2016 Connacht title win

“I don't know what to expect from that group. We beat them in June. So I'm looking forward to playing them again, that's the long and short of it,” said Sice.

“We've played them this year and saw some chinks. I suppose they had the turmoil over the Christmas (when the players ousted Connelly and Holmes) and we capitalised on it.

“Stephen does things a little bit differently and that group will do whatever he asks because that's the kind of individual he is.

“They're a strong group, obviously, and they've been to All-Irelands over and over and over, just not getting over the line. Whether they can come again or not, we'll see.”

Before a return to Galway duty, Sice has an All-Ireland club semi-final with Dr Crokes of Kerry in February to concentrate on.