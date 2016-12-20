GAAGO, RTÉ and the GAA’s online streaming service, has revealed an expanded package for 2017, which will give fans of Gaelic games around the globe the chance to stream over 100 matches.

GAAGO first launched back in 2014 and will carry 45 senior hurling and football championships clashes, 45 Allianz League games, football and hurling minor championship clashes as well as 20 episodes of The Sunday Game highlights programme.

The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals will aslo be shown as will the senior club finals.

There's a price reduction for the worldwide Season Pass (excluding Ireland and Great Britain), the addition of GAA related documentaries and programmes to the service, a new website and enhanced streaming quality.

Previously priced at €160, the 2017 Season Pass has been reduced to €140. This season, GAAGO has introduced an instalment payment offering, allowing customers to spread the cost over four monthly payments.

For audiences in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales), a Season Pass (GB) is priced at €100 and will provide online access to over 80 matches, live and on-demand, as broadcast by RTÉ, TG4 and eir, in addition to the 20 episodes of The Sunday Game.

Games broadcast by Sky Sports will only be available through Sky Sports.

Games are streamed in high-quality HD and include full commentary, scores, and studio programming as broadcast to audiences in Ireland.

GAAGO subscribers can view the games live and on-demand on any internet-enabled device including mobile phones, tablet devices and laptops.

Earlier this year, a new dedicated GAAGO channel was launched on the Roku streaming platform in the US. For US customers, a subscription to the GAAGO service provides access to matches on both platforms; GAAGO and Roku.

The new GAAGO site www.gaago.ie went live today.