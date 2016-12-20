The Dublin footballers and hurlers will get their 2017 campaigns under way with a Parnell Park double-header next month.

Jim Gavin's All-Ireland SFC champions will take on DCU in the first round of the Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup on Sunday, 8 January at 4.0.

Before that, at 2.0, Ger Cunningham's hurlers will begin the defence of their Walsh Cup title against Carlow, who start life under new manager Colm Bonnar.

After another league and championship double, the relentless Dubs will be eyeing another silver-laden season.

The Dublin team of 1921-23 were the last from the county to claim a hat-trick of All-Ireland titles, and etching themselves into the history books will undoubtedly be the aim for this crop next year.

Cunningham has drafted in a number of U-21 players to his squad after the likes Johnny McCaffrey, Peter Kelly, Paul Ryan, Daire Plunkett and Niall Corcoran were deemed surplus to requirements.

They'll look to improve on what was an anti-climactic 2016.